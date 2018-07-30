Customs Intercepts Container Load Of Military Uniforms (Photos)

Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Joseph Attah, said the Service seized a container load of military uniforms and other items on Friday along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

Attah, who said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that examination of the container was conducted in the presence of the owner’s representative.

“The roving team of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, have seized a container with registration number MRSU 3040288 found to carry military uniforms and other items along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

“The container was taken to Owerri, where proper examination in the presence of the representative of the owner revealed the following: 11 bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage.



