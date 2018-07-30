Local News

Customs Intercepts Container Load Of Military Uniforms (Photos)

Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Joseph Attah, said the Service seized a container load of military uniforms and other items on Friday along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

Attah, who said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that examination of the container was conducted in the presence of the owner’s representative.

“The roving team of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, have seized a container with registration number MRSU 3040288 found to carry military uniforms and other items along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

“The container was taken to Owerri, where proper examination in the presence of the representative of the owner revealed the following: 11 bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage.

 

“Each bale contains 400 pairs of sawn military camouflage, 15 cartons containing Altama combat boots; each carton contains 20 pairs and some sacks of made-up garments.

“Seven wooden furniture kitchen cabinets, 337 packs of new foreign tiles made in China, 27 medical equipment made in China, 34 rolls of water hose made in China and some household items,”

Attah said.

According to him, the Comptroller in charge of FOU, Zone C, Ahmed Azarema, said the owner’s representative had been detained.

Attah said investigation to unravel all those connected to the issue had already commenced.

(NAN)

