Entertainment

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu reveals she met Ebuka on Twitter

There seems to be a general pattern emerging among our favourite celebrities and how they actually met their significant others.

Singer Banky W had revealed in 2017 that he slid into his wife Adesua Etomi‘s DM and asked if they could be friends.

Now, it seems Banky’s friend Ebuka Obi-Uchendu may have done just the same, as his wife, Cynthia, just revealed they met on Twitter.

Cynthia was asked on her Instagram story how she met her husband, and she answered: Twitter.

Did Ebuka slide into that DM?

-36NG


