Entertainment, Gossip

Daddy Freeze blasts Pastor Adejumo for telling members to pay N365,000 for virginity anointing

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram handle to call out female pastor, Funke Felix-Adejumo for a video of her telling her congregation to pay the sum of $1,000 (N365,000) to tap virginity anointing.

She made this demand after revealing that her three daughters got married as a virgin and their marriages are fruitful and blessed.

He shared the video of Pastor Adejumo with the caption:

“Aunty, keep quiet! In what order did you say it. Now that there is a video, are you going to disclaim your disclaimer? Farmers come and sow seed, Palmwine tappers come and tap into mumu anointing o! This preaching is an embarrassment to Jesus, Christianity and Nigeria as a whole! We demand an apology! I need 1,000 signatures let’s make her take this shit back! If you want her to apologize for and recant this preaching, please indicate below!

“Did Jesus charge the woman with the issue of blood, blind Bathemeaus or Darius whose daughter he resurrected $1000 or did he ask them to sow any demonic seed before he performed the miracles? Any curse she put out there is returned to herself and her children! Imagine the utter ignorance using Isaiah to curse Christians who criticized her? Was ISAIAH a Christian? The curse of a pre-covenant prophet is impotent before the cross! Philippians 3:19: They are headed for destruction.

“Their god is their belly, they brag about shameful things, and they think only about this life here on earth. #Repost ffadejumo with @get_repost DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! DISCLAIMER! WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE AND WHAT IS THEIR INTENTION? I SAID NO SUCH THING IN THIS PARTICULAR ORDER. ISAIAH 10:1 WOE UNTO THEM THAT DECREE UNRIGHTEOUS DECREES AND THAT WRITE GRIEVOUSNESS WHICH THEY HAVE PRESCRIBED.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Twitter user call out Forbes for calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire”

VIDEO: Humblesmith ft. Tiwa Savage – Attracta

Teebillz shares video of himself relaxing at a strip club with friends

Bobrisky slays in curve-hugging dress (Photos)

Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband Teebillz is Living the Best of His Life in a Strip Club (video)

Twitter Users Call Forbes Out For Naming Kylie Jenner A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

Wizkid Gushes Over Son, Zion Balogun

Wizkid reacts to report of Governor Fayose’s collapse when police fired teargas.

Patience Jonathan excited after seeing Fani-Kayode’s Triplets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *