Daddy Showkey cries out on death threats people are sending to him

Daddy Showkey has shared a video on his Instagram page, he told his fans he has been receiving death threats and he talked on the injustice facing the Ajegunle people.

In the video, Daddy Showkey alleged that he got a message just this morning that people are trying to get him killed because he likes to say the truth about certain realities in Nigeria.

He however vowed that despite this threat, he will never stop speaking out.

Daddy Showkey insinuated that his life is in danger over his recent outbursts on tankers parking on major roads in Lagos.

“Information reaching me is that are planning to kill me I dey I look una,

“The Tankers and Trailers Parking around our neighborhood should leave now

“We are Crying Out Now” he captioned the video.

Watch the footage below:

