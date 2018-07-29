Daddy Showkey says he can’t dump music for advocacy

Veteran musician and dancer Daddy Showkey has said that contrary to some people’s opinion, he is not quitting music for advocacy.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, the veteran said ;

“I have been an advocate right from time; music is inside me. I am always in the studio working, so it’s not as if I have left music for advocacy Showkey is still Showkey.”

Before now, he was using his Instagram page to constantly express how angry he feels about the tankers and containers being parked within the residential areas in Ajegunle.

He further emphasised and revealed the reason behind his crusade against tankers and trailers parking around the major roads in Ajegunle. He said ;

“People’s lives are in danger and they are important to me. The tankers always obstruct the road and if there is an emergency, people will not find an escape route easily. Every business around Ajegunle is dying because people cannot access the area easily. I wanted the governor to see what the people are going through and I am happy that he has finally intervened.”

However he didn’t fail to use his Instagram account to also call the governor’s attention to the container terminal in Ajegunle Donclimax, he said,

“The container terminal in Donclimax should also be moved; it is high time we started showing concern over the welfare of ordinary people within Lagos State and Nigeria generally.“Why would they build a container terminal in a residential area? A container terminal is supposed to be close to a seaport. I will keep advocating for my people, because they are the ones that listen to our songs and buy my albums.”

