Dana Air Wins Best Customer Friendly Domestic Airline Award (Photos)

One of Nigeria’s leading airlines Dana Air has emerged the Best Customer Friendly Domestic airline 2018 at a summit and award ceremony organized by the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN) in Lagos recently.

Dana Air also pledged to support one of the recipients of the Integrity award who appealed for support at the event, as part of the airline’s strong commitment towards the well-being of Nigerians and encouraging honesty, and integrity among not just aviation workers but Nigerians in general.

Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager, while receiving the award on behalf of the airline said, ‘every frequent flyer in Nigeria knows that Dana Air is the best in terms of on-time departures, customer service and in-flight service, but I want to seize this opportunity to correct a wrong perception. Dana Air is owned by a Nigerian, born in Jos and had his primary and secondary education in Ibadan before proceeding to the UK for his higher education.’’

Speaking further to newsmen, Kingsley said, with a customer service department that works 24/7 and multiplicity of booking options available to our guests, capped with a reward program that guarantees both flight-related and non-flight related benefits and rewards, we sure deserve the award.”

”And on behalf of the Management of Dana Air and our ever-committed and professional staff, we wish to thank AFARN for this award. We dedicate the award to our loyal guests who continue to fly the smartest way despite the recent efforts of some enemies of consistency and exceptional service.’’

On the airline’s support to one of the winners of the integrity award, Josephine Agwu, who appealed for support to travel to the east for an important family function, Kingsley said, ‘Dana Air will fly her to and fro her destination. She is a shining light and a perfect example that Nigeria is working. Dana Air is committed to the well-being of Nigerians and we will continue to do our best to encourage integrity and honesty among aviation workers and Nigerians in general.’’

The Afarn summit with the theme: Promoting the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Through Safety Consciousness in the Aviation Industry, provided an enriching platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the impact and role of aviation in the nation’s economy.

Dana Air operates over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its unrivaled on-time depatures and arrivals, innovative online products and services and world-class in-flight service.

