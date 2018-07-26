Trending

Dangote Donates N300m Business School To UI

Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation Alhaji Aliko Dangote has urged the government to provide basic infrastructure to make the nation’s environment conducive for business.

He pledged his foundation would continue to prioritise education to raise entrepreneurs who would change the economy to lead growth and development.

Dangote spoke at the third Eminent Persons Business lecture and inauguration of Aliko Dangote Complex, a N300 million ultra-modern building he donated to the University of Ibadan (UI) School of Business at the Ajibode University extension in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The foremost industrialist told his audience, who comprised academia, students, royal fathers and businessmen, Nigeria had the potential to be among the most industrialised countries in the world but required the right policies to propel investors into taking the lead in the nation’s industrialisation drive.

Delivering his paper, titled: Industrialisation – Backward Integration as a Strategy for National Development: The Story of the Dangote Group, Dangote, whose lecture was delivered by the Group Executive Director of the Dangote Industries Limited, Ahmed Mansur, noted that for the nation to have industrial breakthrough, its leadership and people must have the political will, the courage and perseverance to succeed.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Why Atiku is the new Minister of condolence

Just In: Dino Melaye abducted by unknown gunmen – Ben Bruce

Breaking: Kidnappers Reportedly Abduct Senator Dino Melaye

Man Kills Mother In Anambra Over Breakfast

75 Cash-strapped World Cup fans abscond in Russia despite FG’s intervention

Lagos Announces Plans To Recruit 1,000 Teachers

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th July

Nigerians will see blood moon tomorrow from 6:44pm to 9:21pm (Details)

4-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Branded ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *