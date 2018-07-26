Dangote Donates N300m Business School To UI

Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation Alhaji Aliko Dangote has urged the government to provide basic infrastructure to make the nation’s environment conducive for business.

He pledged his foundation would continue to prioritise education to raise entrepreneurs who would change the economy to lead growth and development.

Dangote spoke at the third Eminent Persons Business lecture and inauguration of Aliko Dangote Complex, a N300 million ultra-modern building he donated to the University of Ibadan (UI) School of Business at the Ajibode University extension in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The foremost industrialist told his audience, who comprised academia, students, royal fathers and businessmen, Nigeria had the potential to be among the most industrialised countries in the world but required the right policies to propel investors into taking the lead in the nation’s industrialisation drive.

Delivering his paper, titled: Industrialisation – Backward Integration as a Strategy for National Development: The Story of the Dangote Group, Dangote, whose lecture was delivered by the Group Executive Director of the Dangote Industries Limited, Ahmed Mansur, noted that for the nation to have industrial breakthrough, its leadership and people must have the political will, the courage and perseverance to succeed.