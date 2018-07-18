Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest Man, Bezos Richest in History – Forbes

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote continues to dominate as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $12.4 billion.

According to a list released by Forbes Tuesday, Dangote has remained a strong brand, retaining his position as Africa’s richest despite losing $1.7 billion in few months.

Another notable Nigerian to make the elite list is the Chairman of Conoil and Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, whose networth is $4.4 billion after losing an estimated $1.1 billion within the period.

On the global stage, the founder of Amazon.com, Mr.Jeff Bezos remains the richest man on the planet and is now the richest man in modern history.

The American’s fortunes jumped from $112billion in March this year to $151.4 billion as at yesterday after a huge climb in Amazon shares.

His net worth cracked $150 billion in New York on Monday – about $55 billion more than Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos, 54, also has topped Gates in inflation-adjusted terms.

-OlisaTV