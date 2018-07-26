Trending

Dangote Reveals He Will Soon Be Ready To Buy Arsenal FC

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has again reiterated his desire to take over Arsenal.

The Nigerian businessman – who is worth £10.4billion and is currently at number 66 on Forbes Magazine’s list of the most powerful people in 2018 – has long been linked with purchasing the Gunners , and first stated his desire to do so back in 2010.

The following years have brought more and more links with him purchasing a significant stake in the club, and Dangote – who started his first business at the age of 21 and founded Africa’s largest cement provider – says he plans to make a move for the Gunners in two years’ time.

‘We will go after Arsenal from 2020… even if somebody buys, we will still go after it,’Dangote, 61, told Reuters.

Stan Kroenke remains Arsenal’s majority shareholder with 67.09 per cent of the club, while it was reported on Tuesday that Alisher Usmanov was prepared to sell his 30.4 per cent stake.

When talking about the majority shareholders in August, Dangote said: “If they get the right offer, I’m sure they would walk away.

“Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away.

“And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that.”

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Alaafin of Oyo spotted with his wives at daughter’s Royal wedding (photos)

Youth Corper Shot Dead By Police, Labelled An Armed Robber (Graphic Photo)

Teenage Couple Under Fire After Sharing Loved Up Footage Of Themselves

Dino Melaye granted ₦5m Bail on Attempted Suicide Charge

Secret Tape reveals Trump allegedly planned to Buy Story about an Affair with Former Playboy Model

Gov Ortom’s defection from APC for PDP sparks hot debate

“How a Bottle of Beer Changed My Life” – Winner of Star Lager Millionaires Promo

Nigerians react to Buhari’s fastest response ever

Defection not for the interest of Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *