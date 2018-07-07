Entertainment, Gossip

Daniella Okeke shows off her PVC, hides her age

Nigerian Celebrities have been showing off their PVC on social media lately.

Celebrities like Chigul, Falz, and Roseline Meurer have collected their PVC and showcased it on social media.

Social media users have however chosen to focus on the ages on the cards and not the reason behind the display.

Controversial Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke is not left out in this patriotic act as she also got her permanent voters card today. She put the card up on display on her social media page but she covered her age, reasons best known to her.

Social media users are not accepting this little act as they are asking her what she is hiding.

