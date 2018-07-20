Dasuki did not cause any death or divert any fund – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the recent statement of Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki.

Malami, who is also the Attorney General of the federation in a recent interview stated that allegations against Dasuki were a matter of public interest, overriding an individual’s rights.

Dasuki, who he accused of being responsible for more than 100,000 deaths was recently granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former Aviation minister in his response to Malami’s statement said the former NSA didn’t divert any fund and is guilty of no crime.

Fani Kayode added that the Federal government is only scared of Dasuki.

Kaylee said this via his Twitter handle on Thursday. See what he wrote below:

1. "Dasuki won’t be released despite numerous bails because he caused 100,000 deaths"– Min. of Justice Malami. This is a LIE from the pit of hell! U must stop believing ur own propaganda. Ur govt is NOT above the law and whether u like it or not u MUST obey court orders!..1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 20, 2018

2… Col. Dasuki did not cause ANY deaths and he did not divert ANY money from funds for the war against BH. Yours is a lying, lawless, govt. that is scared of its own shadow, that is terrified of Dasuki and that refuses to obey court orders and abide by the rule of law…2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 20, 2018