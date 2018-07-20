Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Dasuki did not cause any death or divert any fund – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the recent statement of Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki.

Malami, who is also the Attorney General of the federation in a recent interview stated that allegations against Dasuki were a matter of public interest, overriding an individual’s rights.
Dasuki, who he accused of being responsible for more than 100,000 deaths was recently granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former Aviation minister in his response to Malami’s statement said the former NSA didn’t divert any fund and is guilty of no crime.

Fani Kayode added that the Federal government is only scared of Dasuki.

Kaylee said this via his Twitter handle on Thursday. See what he wrote below:


You may also like

Beauty queen sentenced to death for stabbing lover 25 times

EXPOSED: Nigerian Agency Spent N5.7bn On DSTV Subscription, Fuel Allowance

Celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon, Dr Bumbum arrested over death of patient

Lekki Doctor who slapped and flogged Nurse has been charged to court

Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala to its Board of Directors

PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

Nigerian billionaire,Tonye Cole leaves his wife dazed with their 23rd wedding anniversary gift (Photos+Video)

Ben Bruce Says Voting Should Be By SMS; Nigerians React (Photos)

Three-month-old baby put under trailer’s wheel to be crushed, rescued

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *