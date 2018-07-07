Entertainment, Gossip

Davido and Chioma step out together for a night out.

Davido and his boo, Chioma Avril stepped out for a night out as they prove the love flame is still burning hot.

The multiple award winning singer and his girlfriend recently took a trip to his state and visited the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his palace.

They were warmly received by the the monarch and Davido shared pictures from the memorable visit on his Instagram page and it has evoked a flood of commendations from his followers.

Davido is surely quelling doubts as regards the love he has towards Chioma even as many feel it is a publicity stunt.

