Entertainment, Gossip

Davido can’t wait to spend Forever with his boo, Chioma

Nigerian Singer, Davido might have just revealed he has future plans for his girlfriend Chioma and fans are excited about the prospect of that happening.

The singer hinted at ‘marriage’ when he shared her photo on his IG.

Sharing her photo, he wrote; The Love of my life !! Can’t wait to spend forever with you ❤❤

Davido Forever

Well, good luck David.

In ‘love and relationship’ related gist, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika has revealed how he met his girl, DJ Cuppy.

He made this known during a Question and Answer section with his fans where he revealed a friend linked him up with Cuppy.

When asked by a fan; “How did you meet your girlfriend?”

He replied: “My best friend linked us up for something else years ago.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

“Can’t Wait To Spend Forever With Chioma” — Davido

Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship and study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate degree!

Cee-C shuns beard gang members at Falz’s event (Video)

Marriage list a church in Warri presents to intending couples will blow your mind

Nigerian Man celebrates his Mom, who got called to bar, after pausing her dreams to nurture theirs

UK Mums Throw ‘Period Parties’ For Daughters

‘IF changed my life’ – Davido says as he thanks Tekno

Unknown ship spotted at Elegushi Beach (Photos)

“I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *