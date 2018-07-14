Davido can’t wait to spend Forever with his boo, Chioma

Nigerian Singer, Davido might have just revealed he has future plans for his girlfriend Chioma and fans are excited about the prospect of that happening.

The singer hinted at ‘marriage’ when he shared her photo on his IG.

Sharing her photo, he wrote; The Love of my life !! Can’t wait to spend forever with you ❤❤

Well, good luck David.

In ‘love and relationship’ related gist, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika has revealed how he met his girl, DJ Cuppy.

He made this known during a Question and Answer section with his fans where he revealed a friend linked him up with Cuppy.

When asked by a fan; “How did you meet your girlfriend?”

He replied: “My best friend linked us up for something else years ago.”

