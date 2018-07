Wizkid turns 28 year old today… Fans, Followers, His colleagues and family have been celebrating him Worldwide…

His ‘bestfriend’, Davido wasn’t left out, as he gave him a shout-out.

Watch below:

Davido who is currently in Paris, shared a video of himself minutes ago dancing to Wizkid’s hit song Soco. He shared the video on his page, see below!

Leave a Comment…

comments