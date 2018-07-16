Entertainment, Gossip

Davido graces Glam Africa’s Cover

Nigerian singer Davido is the cover star for the latest issue of Glam Africa Magazine.

He opened up on his  journey to success, career challenges, Wizkid, and the love of his life Chioma.

On  one of the hurdles he had to overcome, Davido says:

“I left Nigeria for a while in January 2016, and I got signed to Sony around that time. And then I was left thinking, like, I’ve signed this deal…now what? So when I dropped this If thing, it at first didn’t really move. Nothing in general moved for me. I wouldn’t say that I was depressed  at the time since I was just trying to stay positive, but I was like ‘what is going on?”

See more photos below:

