Davido might propose to Chioma soon

David Adeleke aka Davido has shown many signs that he is thoroughly in love with his Igbo girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland, to the extent of introducing her to the Ooni of Ife.

He has travelled the world with her, done a song for her, bought expensive gifts for her and given her a lifetime insurance.

What is left for Davido to do, is claim Chioma as wife by marrying her.

We might not have to wait for long anymore as Davido just revealed that he can’t wait to spend his life with Chioma.

Does this mean the question might be popped soon? The world can’t wait for Davido to shut down the internet on the day he proposes to the love of his life.


