Entertainment

Davido Pays Tribute To DJ Olu At Wireless Music Festival

Davido had earlier announced the International concerts that he would be performing at during the course of the year and he named the Wireless Festival on the list.

The singer did the usual -killed the show – at the concert which was held in Finsbury Park, Harringay, UK and he paid tribute to his friend, DJ Olu, who died last year in a controversial circumstance. Davido wore a shirt that had “Long Live Olu” written on it. The singer shared the picture on his Instagram page, captioning it with “WIRELESS WE DEY HERE!!! ??????? #LongLiveOlu ?”

See post below.

WIRELESS WE DEY HERE!!! 🇳🇬🇬🇧🔥🔊🌍 #LongLiveOlu 😇

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on


You may also like

Alex Leads Campaign On Sexual Health

Johnny Drille Explains How He Got A Record Deal with Mavin

2face’s babymama Sunmbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

Nigerian Beauty queen accuses management of organizing men to sleep with her

Seyi Shay Reveals What She Sacrificed For Her First Nollywood Role

I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Court denies Olisa Metuh’s request to travel to the U.K for his daughter’s graduation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *