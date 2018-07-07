Davido Pays Tribute To DJ Olu At Wireless Music Festival

Davido had earlier announced the International concerts that he would be performing at during the course of the year and he named the Wireless Festival on the list.

The singer did the usual -killed the show – at the concert which was held in Finsbury Park, Harringay, UK and he paid tribute to his friend, DJ Olu, who died last year in a controversial circumstance. Davido wore a shirt that had “Long Live Olu” written on it. The singer shared the picture on his Instagram page, captioning it with “WIRELESS WE DEY HERE!!! ??????? #LongLiveOlu ?”

