Entertainment, Gossip

Davido poses for picture with Drake at wireless festival (Photos)

So, interestingly, Nigerian singer, Davido decided to enclose a quite juicy gist from his participation in the Wireless Festival a while ago.

The singer, who dropped a new single about two days ago, was at the International music concert which held between July 6-8, 2018 in the UK and he met with International artist, Drake during the event.

The two artists posed for a picture that has now somehow managed to surface on the internet.

Considering the fact that the International music community is increasingly receptive to Nigerian music exports, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Drake met with one of the biggest pop stars on the African continent.

However, it is a bit of a surprise that the singer did not share the picture with the public like some of his colleagues who have met with Drake in the past have done.

Checkout photos below,

Davido poses

Davido poses

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Please don’t call me King, put that respect on my Man – BBnaija’s Alex says

Dremo releases new EP, features Simi, Davido and Mayorkun

Korra Obidi shares semi-nude dance video, husband fights trolls (Video)

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija exposes the difficult corner his baby mamas are in

Floyd Mayweather expecting baby with girlfriend Jennifer Duran

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

Dayo Amusa Shares Beautiful Photos To Mark Her Birthday

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *