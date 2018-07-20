Davido poses for picture with Drake at wireless festival (Photos)

So, interestingly, Nigerian singer, Davido decided to enclose a quite juicy gist from his participation in the Wireless Festival a while ago.

The singer, who dropped a new single about two days ago, was at the International music concert which held between July 6-8, 2018 in the UK and he met with International artist, Drake during the event.

The two artists posed for a picture that has now somehow managed to surface on the internet.

Considering the fact that the International music community is increasingly receptive to Nigerian music exports, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Drake met with one of the biggest pop stars on the African continent.

However, it is a bit of a surprise that the singer did not share the picture with the public like some of his colleagues who have met with Drake in the past have done.

Checkout photos below,

