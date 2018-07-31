Local News

Davido Praises His Girlfriend, Chioma After She Cooked For Him And His Team (Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido couldn’t hide his happiness after his girlfriend, Chioma prepared a delicious meal for him and his friends.

Davido and girlfriend

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma was showered with praises by the musician who couldn’t thank her enough for finding time to cook sweet and delicious meal for him and his friends.

Chioma who is also a chef didn’t find it difficult in watering the mouths of Davido and his friends with the delicious meal. 

The ‘IF’ singer shared a video yesterday of Chioma in the kitchen, making food for him and his team.

Watch him enjoying the meal and also hail her below: 


