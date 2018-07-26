Entertainment, Gossip, News

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are reportedly enraged over her decision to dump school.

DMW Boss and loverboy, Davido has reacted to a report by Vanguard that his girlfriend, Chioma’s parents are angry she is yet to graduate from the University because of her relationship with the him.

Just as the singer’s girlfriend, Chioma advised people to keep shut if they don’t know the truth about stories.

Davido took to his twitter account and simply wrote ;

I just dey observe 😏😏😏

