Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents enraged over her inability to graduate

Davido has reacted to a report by Vanguard that his girlfriend, Chioma’s parents are angry she is yet to graduate from the University because of her relationship with the star.

He tweeted

I just dey observe

Vanguard reported that,

According to a reliable source, Chioma’s father, who is a devout Seventh Day Adventist is not particularly pleased that his daughter has not been serious with her studies.

Chioma who gained admission into Babcock University (a Seventh Day Adventist school) to read economics in 2012 is yet to graduate when she should have completed the course since 2016. Chioma, once skipped a whole session because she was traveling around with Davido and had to defer her studies.

For months now, she has not been attending classes. I can’t even remember the last time she was in school.

The last thing I heard from her friends in school is that she’s not interested in coming back to Babcock. She’s traveled out of the country again and it doesn’t look like she’s coming back.

It was further gathered that her father has had a strict talk with her that she must finish school before embarking on any marriage plans.

The devout Seventh Day Adventist parents are said to be pained about their child treating her celebrated love affair with the superstar singer as top priority over her education.