Entertainment, Gossip

Davido set to release another hit music, asks for prayers

Davido has revealed he just finished recording what perhaps will be his biggest hit and feature in his music career.

The singer while sharing the good news on his page, also begged his fans to pray for him as what is coming will change his life for real.

“Keep me in your prayer I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’… clear your playlist!! Daddy coming!!” he posted on Twitter.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Osun Election: Drop Adeleke as flagbearer, seven PDP gov aspirants tell party

Simi turn heads as she slays in beautiful ankara outfit

Wizkid’s 3rd babymama accused of not flaunting her other kids

Photos: The Super Sexy Body on Kylie Jenner

Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria at Best Rates

Novena University Female student caught stealing in Uniben (Photos)

Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s kidnap – ‘He Probably Planned it’

Google to provide 10 Million Nigerians with free WiFi

Nigeria will partner with Google to boost internet connectivity – Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *