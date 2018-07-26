Davido set to release another hit music, asks for prayers

Davido has revealed he just finished recording what perhaps will be his biggest hit and feature in his music career.

The singer while sharing the good news on his page, also begged his fans to pray for him as what is coming will change his life for real.

“Keep me in your prayer I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’… clear your playlist!! Daddy coming!!” he posted on Twitter.”

Keep me in your prayers I might have just recorded the Biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I Finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’ … clear your playlist !! Daddy coming !! 💨💨💨🚀🚀🚀🌍🌍🌍 — Davido (@iam_Davido) July 26, 2018

