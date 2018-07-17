Davido set to sell out the O2 Arena in London, just like Wizkid

It has been confirmed that Nigerian international pop star, Davido will be performing at the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in London on January 27, 2019.

Davido, who is set to pack the same venue to the brim, was asked what’s next after Wizkid’s concert and Davio said:

“My Brother Did It, I’m About To Do It”

If everything goes accordingly, Davido will become the second Nigerian artiste to sell-out the venue, following Wizkid who had achieved this feat in May 2018.

Just announced: Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer @iam_Davido will be playing at The O2 on 27 January 2019. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am ➡ https://t.co/kAPsS7vPvU pic.twitter.com/u4T4M2vfJi — The O2 (@TheO2) July 16, 2018

In May, Wizkid headlined the sold-out Afrorepublik concert at the O2 Arena, which packs a staggering 20,00 people.

Adekunle Gold, alternative Afropop singer, recently held a sold-out solo concert at, her sister venue, Indigo O2 in London.The Indigo at the O2 venue holds 2,800 people for music gigs.

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afro-pop singer, is also set to headline her own concert at Indigo in the O2, titled ‘The Savage Tour’. The singer will be putting on a one-woman show on August 24.

