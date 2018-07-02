Davido visits Ooni of Ife, prostrates to greet him (photos)

Popular singer, Davido, on Sunday paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.. and he prostrated to greet the monarch.

Davido, who hails from Osun State, was seen prostrating as he paid homage to the monarch.

The ‘OBO’ crooner recently bagged award as the winner of 2018 BET international act.

He beat Tiwa Savage, Casper Nyovest, among others in the category.

Davido has been in the news after he gave his girlfriend, Chioma a Porsche car on her birthday, stirring controversies online.

Leave a Comment…

comments