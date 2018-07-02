Entertainment, Gossip

Davido visits Ooni of Ife, prostrates to greet him (photos)

Popular singer, Davido, on Sunday paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.. and he prostrated to greet the monarch.

Davido, who hails from Osun State, was seen prostrating as he paid homage to the monarch.

The ‘OBO’ crooner recently bagged award as the winner of 2018 BET international act.

Davido visits Ooni of Ife

He beat Tiwa Savage, Casper Nyovest, among others in the category.

Davido has been in the news after he gave his girlfriend, Chioma a Porsche car on her birthday, stirring controversies online.

Davido visits Ooni of Ife

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija winner, Miracle bags his Private Pilot License (photos)

“If you’re dating a fine person and you love your health, please don’t go through their phones” – Chidinma dishes more relationship hints.

Fuel tanker crashes in Cross River state and residents rush with gallons to scoop free fuel

2019 election: INEC speaks on ‘online sale of PVC’

Six killed, Baptist church burnt in fresh Plateau attack

Davido Visits Ooni Of Ife (Photo)

Anto speaks on the kind of man she can never marry

Timaya welcomes son with his second baby mama

FIFA World Cup 2018 : Spain 1-1 Russia (RUSSIA WIN 4-3 ON PENALTIES)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *