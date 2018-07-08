Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s Bentley Bentayga arrives Nigeria (Video)

Few months ago, Davido bought himself a new Car, a Bentley Bentayga which he shared in January.

The car has now landed Nigeria and in excitement, he took to Instagram to share a video of the car being driven off a container.

He wrote:

‘MY BABY TOUCH DOWN. FINALLY, BIG B’S BITCH 2018 ONLY’

Here is a video of the car below:

Currently the fastest (187 mph) and most expensive SUV on the market, the Bentayga is Bentley’s opening salvo to the ever-expanding SUV ranks.

Davido went on a spending spree shortly after his December concert and added the Bentley to his collection of cars, a luxury car whose starting price is $231,000.

“THANK YOU @BENTLEY_ATLANTAFOR MAKING THIS A SMOOTH PURCHASE !! MY BABY OFF TO THE PORT WAY,” HE SAID IN A FEBRUARY POST, AND IN ANOTHER POST, HIS NEWLY ICED ROLEX AND RING DESIGNED BY ICEBOX, THE TOP LUXURY JEWELRY SELLER WHO CREATED THE SINGER’S 30 BILLION GANG CHAIN.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man proposes to his girlfriend in public, he receives a dirty slap (Video)

Tonto Dikeh reveals her 102-year old Grandma still drinks Stout

Nollywood Actor, Ayo Badmus says he doesn’t show emotions, even to his kids

TeeBillz subtly shades Tiwa Savage with IG post

Music: Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)

Laura Ikeji says her wedding photos were photoshopped

PSquare’s Paul Okoye Celebrates His Twins’ First Birthday

Paul Okoye celebrates his Twins’ first birthday with lovely photos

Peter Okoye claps back at troll who criticized him for showing off Louis Vuitton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *