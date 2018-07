Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma reacts to reports that she dumped school because of Davido

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has reacted to reports where it was claimed that she’s dumped her Education for a man, Davido.

The report reads as thus: Reports has been going round for a while now that Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma dropped out of school. It seems though that from every indication right now, it looks like Chioma has finally dumped school to concentrate on her love affair with Davido. According to Vanguard Ripples, a reliable source revealed the story and the report also has it that the chef’s family members are not happy with the new development. The source also revealed that Chioma’s father, who is a devout Seventh Day Adventist is not particularly pleased that his daughter has not been serious with her studies. Chioma who gained admission into Babcock University (a Seventh Day Adventist school) to read economics in 2012 is yet to graduate, when she should have completed the course since 2016.

Chioma, once skipped a whole session because she was travellling around with Davido and had to defer her studies. For months now, she has not been attending classes. I can’t even remember the last time she was in school. The last thing I heard from her friends in school is that she’s not interested in coming back to Babcock. She’s travelled out of the country again and it doesn’t look like she’s coming back. A friend confessed to me that she told her she’s not coming back to Babcock, said a source who wouldn’t want her name in print. It was further gathered that her father has had a strict talk with her that she must finish school before embarking on any marriage plans. The devout Seventh Day Adventist parents are said to be pained about their child treating her celebrated love affair with the superstar singer as top priority over her education. It is public knowledge that Chioma and Davido are already living like they are married. Wherever there’s Davido, Chioma is sure to be there. For a woman who had a Porsche car gift on her birthday and a song in her name ruling the airwaves, the fantasy that comes with it may just be too much for her to handle, family or not.

Chioma has now reacted to the reports that she has dumped her Education for Davido… The Chef reacted via her Insta story after Fans Stormed her page asking if she truly dumped School to continue her relationship with Davido.

In her Post Chioma Advised people to keep shut if they dont know the truth about stories..

