Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s manager, Asa Asika reveals how he met DJ Cuppy

Asa Asika has revealed how he met his girlfriend, DJ Cuppy.

He made this known during a Question and Answer section with his fans where he revealed a friend linked him up with Cuppy.

When asked by a fan;

“How did you meet your girlfriend?”

He replied:

“My best friend linked us up for something else years ago.”

Well, it turns out they went on to build a nice relationship after that first meeting.

It was not until January this year before DJ Cuppy made her relationship with Asa Asika offical to the public.

DJ Cuppy mentioned during a live video session with her fans that she was getting ready for a dinner date with her dad and someone “Very special” to her.

Yes, VERY SPECIAL! And although the 25-year-old Dj mentioned no names, that special person appeared to be Asa Asika, the manager of musician, Davido.

The dinner meeting obviously ended well from the body language of the people in the picture.

Looks like DJ Cuppy is really serious about getting married this year and is already making the right moves! First was to introduce the man in her life to the other man in her life, her father!

See photo of the meeting below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Shocker! “How Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter Was Killed!” – Boyfriend Confesses

Wizkid Parties With Drake In London

D’banj Set To Perform At Global Citizen Festival

DJ Cuppy’s Boyfriend, Asa Asika, Reveals How They Met

N40m hair model, Chika Lann’s PVC campaign causes stir at Balogun Market (Photos&Video)

Corpse Bride: Man marries his dead fiancée at her funeral (Video)

Kris Jenner says one of her “biggest regrets” in life was having an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

EndSARS: Lagos Ad Agency owner shares ordeal with Policemen

Photos: Man with world’s longest fingernails cuts them off after 66 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *