Davido’s Uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke Embroiled In WAEC Certificate Scandal

Senator Ademola Adeleke who is popularly known as the dancing senator has been accused of certificate forgery just as his political ambition gathers momentum.

The group, in a statement signed by two of their leaders, Muftau Adegoke and Rasheed Adegbenro, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday, said they were taken aback by a report linking Adeleke to certificate scandals.

Two days to the primary election of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, a social political group in the state, Renewal Youth Movement, has challenged one of the governorship aspirants, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to publicly present his certificates within 24 hours or he will be dragged to court without delay.

According to them, the story, tagged: “The Man Jackson ‘Nurudeen’ Adeleke,” which has been streaming on the social media in the last 12 hours, became a source of worry to them and that germane issues raised on the post must not be swept under the carpet.

The statement said: “Senator Adeleke is not a private person. He is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Osun West Senatorial District and he is one of the 11 aspirants seeking the PDP ticket. We cannot therefore keep mute as if nothing was going on.

“The claim was that Senator Adeleke has no WAEC certificate and that he was recently held and later released by the State Security Services (SSS) in an attempt to use a pseudo person to help him write his WAEC examination at Alajue Grammar School, Ede. Is it true? Can that be the case?

“If he has WAEC certificate as he claimed, he must bring it out now. There is no shame in that. If not, why was he claiming that he possessed one?”