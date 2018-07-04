Dbanj thanks everyone who commiserated with him on the loss of his son

DBanj took to Instagram this morning to thank everyone who has extended a hand of support towards his family following the terrible loss of his 1-year-old son, Daniel III.

He wrote;

“We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of supported to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar. May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.”

D’banj suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III with his wife Didi.

Dbanj held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja. D’banj in a recent comment had said that his marital status was no body’s business.

“My marriage is my business and it is none of your business. Whether I am married or not, mind your business. If you ever see a wedding ring on my finger, fine, but if you don’t, fine.”

“The truth about it is that it is very important to know what you want as a brand. As a brand, I wanted to focus on the business side and keep my family and private life, private and concentrate on CREAM.”