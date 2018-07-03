Sports

De Gea Becomes The 1st Goalkeeper To Make The Least Saves At The World Cup

Manchester United superstar David De Gea became the first goalkeeper since 1966 to have made the least number of saves in three games at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old wasn’t impressive for the Spanish national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup having made just one save from the seven shots on goal.

In their opening Group B encounter against Portugal, De Gea couldn’t save any of Crisitiano Ronaldo’s three shots on target, with the second one slipping off his hands.

However, La Furia Roja (The Spanish side) were eliminated by the host country Russia on penalties in the round of 16 on Sunday, July 1.

The Red Devils’ keeper was unable to save any of the Russians penalties while Igor Akinfeev saved Koke’s penalty.

According to Spanish news outlet, Marca reports that De Gea made his first stop against Morocco in the final group stage game, the opponents shot three times and scored two goals. He did make a block when one-on-one with Khalid Boutaib.


