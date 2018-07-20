Dead cows reportedly smuggled into Rivers state(photos)

A truck load of dead cows was allegedly intercepted by security agents in Port Harcourt, Rivers state yesterday July 19th.

A resident in the state, Cecilie Dikibo, who shared the story online, wrote ;

”BOYCOTT BEEF IN RIVERS STATE



OVER 27 DEAD COWS SMUGGLED INTO PORT-HARCOURT..

Over 20 Northern youths smuggled over 50 cows with 27 cows recorded dead with a truck with registration number:(RGM 104 XA), through Adamawa, Okigwe routes to Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Hon. Engr Samuel Nwanosike JP, the Executive chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, who swung into action by contacting Igwuruta Division of Nigerian police for immediate arrest and investigation, & Dr. Ekanam, Director Primary Health Care and Dr. Joy Wohioka, who is in charge of Health Care, Ikwerre Local government area of the state, to join force the police for proper investigation.

It was revealed that over four cows among the dead had been distributed and sold for public consumption before the arrival of security agents”

Leave a Comment…

comments