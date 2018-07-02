Metro News, Trending

Dead woman found breathing in mortuary fridge

Image result for mortuary fridge

A woman in South Africa thought to be dead is now recovering in hospital after being discovered alive in a mortuary fridge.

According to BBC, the woman was taken to Carletonville morgue, in Gauteng province, having been declared dead by paramedics following a road accident. However,  a morgue worker who had returned to check on the body in the fridge, found the woman breathing.

The unnamed woman  was one of several people involved in a car accident which left two others dead on Sunday, 24 June – And is said to be receiving treatment in hospital after being referred by forensics officers.

 


