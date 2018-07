This lovely couple who are making the rounds on social media after sealing their union over the weekend in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

According to information gathered, the couple identified as Otu and Nseobong, are both deaf and dumb and have been dating for a long time before making the major move of getting married.

Their glamorous wedding event saw lots of guests and dignitaries in attendance as they hailed the cute people. See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments