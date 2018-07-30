Defection: God Has Removed Stones From Our Rice – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the defection of some National Assembly members from the ruling All Progressives Congress as “the removal of stones from (the party’s) rice” and sieving of “sand from [its] gari (cassava meal).”

He added that the defection to opposition parties had “exposed the faces of traitors.”

Today is a special day. God has answered our prayers by exposing our political traitors.

“God has removed stones from our rice and sands in our gari,” Mohammed, who addressed the rally in Yoruba language, said.

He assured that the defection would have no significant negative effect on the party; instead, he said, it would offer an opportunity for its re-positioning.

We are here today to assure that it is a new dispensation in Kwara APC politics. We are at home today to assure you that the party will be re-organised and re-positioned.

“By exposing the enemies and traitors in our fold, God has given us the opportunities that we have been looking for to re-position our party.

“These are people who had never given us peace and progress.

Today, by the grace of God and with your support, APC will wax stronger in Kwara. What is in the offing is a mega party,” he said.

Mohammed said they were prepared to take the party structure back and give it back to the people.

“The party belongs to you all. We therefore reassure you that God is with us and the people of Kwara are with us.

“Since the day they decamped, you can see those who have come to our camp are more than those who left,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria