Defection not for the interest of Nigerians

The internet went agog yesterday with news that 14 senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This development made the party the major opposition in the Senate.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news saying the defection is not in the interest of ordinary citizens.They stressed that the politicians, only jumped ship for their own selfish interest and nothing more.

See reactions below

Las Las Buhari and Saraki will settle.. And still we won't have light — Temidayo (@Te_mi_da_yo) July 25, 2018

In the end, after all is said and done, Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu, Kwankwaso, Tinubu, Oshiomhole, insert-name-here…will all remain billionaires. How much do you have in your 3 accounts combined. Use your brain people! — Fredolution (@fredo_lution) July 25, 2018

Don’t get carried away by all these defections. APC and PDP don’t care about us. Just look at the state of the country. It’s not only Buhari that messed up, it’s your senator, house of rep member, Governor even LG chairman. They all screwed us — Ugo (@UgoTalksAlot) July 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/malizu4/status/1021838461333135362