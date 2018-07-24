Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after a possible drug overdose

According to TMZ, which broke the news first, Demi Lovato was transported to a hospital and is currently being treated.

The LA Police Department told USA TODAY that at 11:37 a.m., authorities received a call from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. “We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age,” said Officer Ray Brown.

Demi Lovato owns a house in that area and is 25-years-old

In June, the singer released “Sober, ” a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.” She had been sober for six years.