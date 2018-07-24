Entertainment

Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after a possible drug overdose

According to TMZ, which broke the news first, Demi Lovato was transported to a hospital and is currently being treated.

The LA Police Department told USA TODAY that at 11:37 a.m., authorities received a call from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. “We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age,” said Officer Ray Brown.

Demi Lovato owns a house in that area and is 25-years-old

In June, the singer released “Sober, ” a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.” She had been sober for six years.


You may also like

BBnaija’s Anto flaunts her bikini body as she hits the beach (Photo)

Six SARS officers arrested for allegedly extorting N40,000 from twin brothers in Delta State (Photos)

“He is a dysfunctional homosexual man,” – Nigerian man slams Bobrisky

President Buhari reacts as APC National Assembly members decamp to PDP, ADC

Actress Doris Simeon shares beautiful photos as she marks her birthday

FG postpones closure of third mainland bridge till August 24th

‘You are a bad ambassador for Islam” – Nigerian man berates Muslim woman for taking photo with Bobrisky

Davido and Chioma stun on the cover new Nollywood movie, Forbidden Assurance 😂

This little girl came home from school crying and the reason is hilarious!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *