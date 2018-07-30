Local News

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu Raises Alarm Over Plans To Impeach Him

Deputy Senate Preident, Ike Ekweremadu

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has alleged that there are attempst by people in high places to remove him as Deputy Senate President.

He however said that their effort will fail and that his current “travails” in the hands of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government would end in praise.

Ekweremadu said he had absolute faith in God, noting that he had done nothing wrong to warrant the “continued harassment” by the security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“So, my hands are clean. But if the EFCC wants me to come and answer, I am prepared to answer any call from anybody as a responsible citizen.

“Even at that, I will continue to advocate justice, rule of law, and equity,” he said.

According to Punch, Ekweremadu spoke when the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, led a delegation of clergies of Enugu Diocese of the Church on a solidarity visit to his Enugu residence on Sunday evening.

READ  How I test my true friends – Actress Damilola Adegbite

This was made known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Monday.

Ekweremadu said: “There have been several attempts to remove me as the Deputy President of the Senate, but, I am not worried because it is God that gives power and it is only Him that can take it.”

Ekweremadu pointed out that he had never been in a position to manage public finances or award contracts all through his political career.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Again, EFCC Detectives Get Set To Quiz Ike Ekweremadu Over Assets

3 INEC Staff In Prison For Collecting N179.8M Bribe From Diezani (Photos)

How A Woman Who Humiliated My Father Years Ago Met Her Karma – Young Man Narrates

See Tonto Dikeh’s Best Investment As A Parent

Shocking: Electrocuted Man Found Stuck In Electric Transformer In Kano

Prof. Sagay Reacts To Impeachment Notice Served Governor Ortom By 8 APC Lawmakers

Watch Messi Train With His Massive Dog, ‘Hulk’ Ahead Of New Season

Ortom, Senator ‘Dino Me-Lying’ And Other 2019 Election Movies

Courtois’s Real Madrid Move Suffers Setbacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *