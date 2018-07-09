‘Desire To Please My Wife Led Me Into Robbery’ – 20 Year Old Suspect

Robbery suspects Jariri Chede, 25, and Janya Shehu, 20, who attacked vehicles conveying goods from the market in Kokongi through Wawa village in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state, have been arrested by the police.

The robbery suspects who dispossessed their victim, Sunday Ishaya of Kokongi village, of N70,000 and a Tecno phone valued at N73,000, were arrested by police detectives attached to New Bussa Division.

The suspects who emerged from the bush and attacked the victim with a single-barreled gun and cutlasses with which they inflicted injuries on him, leaving him in a pool of his blood, also went away with two cartons of dry gin valued at N9,000 and a box of snuff valued at N2,000.

Confessing to the crime while being interview by Northern City News, Shehu said;

“I don’t want my wife to lack anything; I can do anything to please her. I promised her that I will do everything to please her no matter what, not until I found myself in police net.

“I have no regrets because I voluntarily, willingly committed the crime so it doesn’t make sense to say I’m regretting, it is between me and Allah,” he said.

Asked how his wife and family would feel, Shehu said, “My wife definitely will feel bad but I committed the crime so let me go in for it and as for my parents, I have disappointed them and I pray they will forgive me.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, also added that the police are still on the trail of another member of the gang, noting that the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation.

Few months ago,Chukuma Okoro who was paraded after he was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command, confessed to joining armed robbery gang to pay his wife’s dowry.

-Nairaland