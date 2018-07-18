Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams seeks depression treatment in mental facility

Michelle Williams has checked herself into a mental health facility.

The 37-year-old Destiny’s Child songstress ‘is getting treated in a facility just outside of Los Angeles’ according to TMZ .

Williams spoke to The Talk last year about her struggles with depression over the years and admitted feeling ‘suicidal’.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michelle wrote:

‘For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.’

‘Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I advocate for the betterment of those in need.’

In October 2017, the singer told The Talk,

‘I’ve been suffering [from depression] since between the age of 13 and 15… at that age I didn’t know what to call it.’

Michelle got engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson, 40, in March.