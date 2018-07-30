Did Senate President Saraki Call Senator Adamu A Lair Over A Disagreement? See What He Revealed

Senate President Bukola Saraki

The President of the Senate Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, as ‘a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time’.

This is even as he denied comments credited to Sen. Adamu that he (Saraki) had at some point during a private chat with Sen. Adamu, referred to Sen. Dino Melaye as a ‘clown’.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki stated that the Senator from Nasarawa State had been peddling insults and lies about him but he had only ignored him out of respect for his age.

“I have deliberately ignored the antics of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, especially his constant media attack on me and the Senate since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dusted his file on alleged case of corruption and also went ahead to arraign his son in court.

“So far, I had refrained from responding in kind out of respect for his age. However, it seems he has misread my maturity and respect for docility.

“He feels the best way to play his self-survival game and ingratiate himself to the government in order to save his skin is for him to be seen to be fighting Saraki, even if that would require him to tell brazen lies and peddle mischief in his old age.

“However, I feel his latest statement in an interview with a national newspaper deserves a reaction from me.

“First, I could not have referred to my colleague, Senator Dino Melaye as a clown, knowing that from available records, Senator Melaye has so far outshined and has performed better than Senator Adamu in terms of the number of bills sponsored, motion raised and contributions to debate on the floor.

“Clearly, Adamu’s seven years cannot be compared to Senator Melaye’s three years. Senator Adamu is free to challenge this assertion by showing his records.

“Again, I restate that Senator Adamu is a deceptive, manipulative and desperate liar. He only says what suits him as the occasion demands,” he said.

Saraki implored Nigerians to check his contributions on the floor before the EFCC moved against him and his son and they would see that he is a latter day, selfish supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki stressed that the senator was not a supporter of the present administration but a critic before his issue with the EFCC was revisited.

“I specifically recall some statements he made on the President and his administration during an official trip we made together to Morocco in March last year. At the appropriate time, we will give more details.

“Senator Abdullahi’s statements should not be relied upon. He is a deceitful fellow who says what suits the situation that he finds himself. So, it is now he knows the Senate has a bad leadership after three years?

“Well, since Senator Abdullahi Adamu became the attack dog of the executive in the Senate, using language unbecoming of a man of his age against me and other colleagues who he perceived he needs to disparage to reassure his handlers in the Presidency, I have realized that he simply deserve our sympathies.

“I am sure those he thinks he is working for know he is a man who is only useful for the present moment”, he stated.

