Diddy Calls Wizkid “Young Black King,” Says He’s Coming To Nigeria Soon (WATCH VIDEO)

Famous US singer and rapper, Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, also known as Diddy, has called Wizkid a “Young Black King” in a recent video.

Wizkid, on Thursday night, July 26, visited Diddy’s Los Angeles home and the Bad Boy Records boss, who seems pleased to see him, also told him he can’t wait to come home (Nigeria).

The two superstars appear to be having some fun together as they shared a video on social media, where Diddy can be heard and seen showering praise on Wizkid.

“This young black king, look at him. Touched down, and came to see the god,” Diddy can be heard talking in the video.

The American superstar further said he is coming back home – with his Twitter post confirming this home to be Nigeria.

“Hit me with some love, some positive vibrations from the motherland,” the Bad Boy Records founder added while referring to Wizkid.

“To be clear, you all know I’m coming back home. I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too. I ain’t gonna wait too long.”