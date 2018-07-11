Didier Drogba To Collaborate With Wizkid

London based, Ivorian Afrobeats act, Afro B, featured Wizkid on the remix of his song Joanna. This remix is titled Drogba. It was named after Ivorian soccer legend, Didier Drogba who is now set to appear in the video.

The soccer star shares a connection with the song – the song is named after him and it is believed that his brilliant displays on the soccer field inspired the song. The song itself is about a hard-to-get lady whose neat rejections of the singers’ advances is metaphorically compared to Didier Drogba’s skillful displays on the soccer field, particularly in the line, “how you gonna do me like Drogba o, Drogba o Ooooo.”

The whole talk about Didier Drogba appearing in the song’s video started on Twitter after a fan suggested that having the soccer star and Wizkid in the video would do justice to the song. He wrote, “honestly, if you could get Drogba and Wizkid in a video that would be an excellent finish.”

In response to the tweet, Didier Drogba announced his interest in appearing in the video. He tweeted at the two artistes – Afro B & Wizkid, seeking their thoughts on his proposal and interestingly, Wizkid seemingly accepted the proposal with a response that read, “Yes, yes!!”

