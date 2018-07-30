Metro News, Trending

Dino Melaye begs FG to return his security says he can’t cope

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has raised the alarm he has been without security since April.

The lawmaker who says he recently escaped from assailants, who almost sent him ablaze said he is a vulnerable Nigerian and can’t go about without having his personal security. Mr Melaye said he has even applied for armed civil defence but there is no response yet.

He made this known via his Twitter account on Monday. He wrote:

 

