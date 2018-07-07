Politics, Trending

Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

All Progressives Congress lawmaker, Dino Melaye has hinted at leaving the ruling party because according to him, he has suffered under the party. The Kogi state lawmaker said he could not wait to go to his home ‘the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’ .

Melaye said this via his Twitter handle on Friday as he sang a  popular song. See video below;

See how Nigerians have reacted

 


