Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

All Progressives Congress lawmaker, Dino Melaye has hinted at leaving the ruling party because according to him, he has suffered under the party. The Kogi state lawmaker said he could not wait to go to his home ‘the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’ .

Melaye said this via his Twitter handle on Friday as he sang a popular song. See video below;

Bye bye to jati jati pic.twitter.com/NrLWAsVfmm — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 6, 2018

See how Nigerians have reacted

The transfer window between APC and PDP just opened,

PDP first official transfer signing, his a big fish, songwriter, singer and a senator who is a comedian, Senator Dino Melaye This politicians are big time scams, scamming Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/ySwrXygLe7 — Dara (@Sabdara123) July 7, 2018

@dino_melaye says he’s leaving @APCNigeria when the party already left him since.He’s of no political relevance anymor.Goodbye @APCUKingdom — Garuba G. Irene-Buhari (@irene_nigeria) July 7, 2018

Not justifying Buhari for callung us lazy Nigerian youths

But see what is happening. DINO MELAYE IS MOVING FROM PDP TO APC TO PDP CAUSE HE IS LOOKING FOR THE WAY TO EAT MORE MONEY FROM THIS FINISHED ECONOMY. BUT ALL THE YOUTHS CAN SEE IS THE SINGING AND HOW HE NEEDS TO GET ALBUM — THAT RICH UBER GUY (@bunshy_montana) July 7, 2018