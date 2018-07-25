Trending

Dino Melaye granted ₦5m Bail on Attempted Suicide Charge

Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye has been arraigned before the Abuja High Court and has been granted a bail of ₦5 million.

Punch reports that the senator was arraigned on six counts bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property.

Melaye pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail to include 2 sureties who must be directors in the civil service and reside in the FCT.

The attempted suicide charge was made after Melaye jumped out of a moving police vehicle attempting to drive him from Abuja to Kogi State.

