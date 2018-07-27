Entertainment, Gossip, News

Dino Melaye regains freedom from abductors

There are indications that Dino Melaye was who was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen early Thursday has regained freedom.

The Senator who disclosed this on his official twitter handle on Friday(today) morning  seized the opportunity to express gratitude to God and Nigerians who showed love and support to him during the period.

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!

— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

He was allegedly abducted while on his way to Kogi to appear before a judge for his pending case.

