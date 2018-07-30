Dino Melaye Shares First Photo Since Escaping From Kidnappers’ Den

Senator Dino Melaye has shared a new photo since his alleged kidnap and escape from the kidnappers’ den after he was abducted in Gwagwalada on his way to Lokoja, Kogi State, to attend his trial, last Wednesday. .

The senator who represents Kogi West Senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, had taken to his Twitter page yesterday, Friday, to annonce that he escaped from his abductors.

He wrote: “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!”

Sharing his new photo on his Instagram page, the outspoken and controversial senator wrote: “The Lion of the tribe of Judah is my defender. Whom shall I fear?”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria