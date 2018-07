Weeks after travelling out for a court approved medical trip, Senator Dino Melaye has returned to Nigeria.

During his ongoing court trial with the Police, magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello ordered the authorities to release the senator’s passport, granting him leave to travel out of the country for treatment for a period of 20 days (June 18 to July 8, 2018).

He was ordered to return the passport to the custody of the Commissioner of Police of the FCT upon his return.