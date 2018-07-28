Dino Melaye was never kidnapped – Sahara Reporters

Contrary to those claims, Melaye’s relatives and many senators have told SaharaReporters that he was never kidnapped but only staged a walk into a bush to avoid being charged before a Kogi High Court.

Although Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, resurfaced on Friday to claim he “spent 11 hours in the wilderness”, SaharaReporters can confirm that he was never kidnapped.

Melaye was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday before the Magistrate court in Abuja for alleged gunrunning, but the trial could not hold due to the claims by Senator Ben Bruce, quoting Melaye’s brother, that he had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

On Friday, he wrote on Twitter: “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!”

Contrary to those claims, Melaye’s relatives and many senators have told SaharaReporters that he was never kidnapped but only staged a walk into a bush to avoid being charged before a Kogi High Court.

Leave a Comment…

comments