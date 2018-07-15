DJ Xclusive, DJ Kaywise leads Nigeria Top 10 Party DJ of 2018

It is no longer news that several things in human life has become a professional field. Gone are those days where Djs are few but this days everybody wants to become a Dj professionally including the females.

Fast forward to 2018, Disk Jockers are one of the most paid and soughted-after entertainers in Nigeria today. Just like every other celebrities in Nigeria like comedians, actors/actress, musicians; Nigerian Disk Jockers(Djs) are living their dream life as their hustle is currently paying off like blood money.

Unarguably, Nigerians are party people that is one reason why Djs will never be neglected. Some of these top djs are being signed by top Nigerian record labels while some of them are being endorsed by Nigerian telecommunication ginats.

Below is a list of the Top DJs in Nigeria:

1. DJ Jimmy Jatt

There is no need for long story or argument, this great man known as DJ Jimmy Jatt is the number one Dj in Nigeria 2018 and even in time past.

DJ Jimmy Jatt is the winner of the best and biggest Nigerian Dj. He is not just the best Dj in Nigeria, he is also the most influential and famous Dj in Nigeria 2018.

This man is like a father to all Nigerian DJs, he is like the 2baba of all Disk jockers all over Naija and beyond. He is not just a DJ but one of the most celebrated man in the Nigerian entertainment scene and he has been in the game like forever. He real name is Jimmy

Amu while his stage name is Cool Dj Jimmy Jatt . His days as a prominent disk-jocker seems to be coming to an end because he is like paving way for upcoming DJS so that they too can shine bright like a diamond in the sky and start enjoying the best time of their career.

2. DJ Kaywise is another Nigerian Born DJ who has strongly carved a Niche for himself in the Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry and has been known for the Live of any Party.

DJ Kaywise got recognised based on alot of his Achievement in the past 3 years and has some notable Key contributions in Entertainment Sector. Attributed to the Kaywise Brand is his JOOR Concert which is Nigeria’s first DJ Spareheaded concers with over 10,000 People Yeaarly.

DJ kaywise is also known for his Big songs with Several Top Notch Acts like Olamide, Tiwa Savage. Davido, Kiss Daniel and More.

Kaywise is the First DJ in NIgeria to own a DJ Academy popularly known as Kaywise Academy with over 50 Students and international lecturers to build his dream.

Kaywise is currently the Official DJ to SOuncity FM, SOuncity TV and has previously worked at MTVBase, Nigezie TV, WapTV and many more. He is the Biggest DJ on the streeet of Lagos with over 10,000 Printed CD Mixtape and the Street Sound JOOR O.

3. Dj Xclusive is the one best Dj in Nigeria 2018, His real name is Rotimi Alakija , born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents. After spending some years in the United Kingdom, his parents moved back to Nigeria where he attended King’s College, Lagos after which he he proceeded to the higher institution.

He bagged a degree in financial computing at the end of all. Rotimi Alakija popularly addressed as Dj Xclusive is currently signed to EME record label. He kick started his DJ career at various clubs such as Vendome, Tribeca and now an on-air radio DJ at Cool FM Lagos, Vee-Jay at Channel O.

Dj Xclusive is also a musician because he now sings , he has featured alot of Nigerian musicians in his songs including Davido, Timaya, Wizkid and many more.

4. Sodamola Oluseye Desmond better known as DJ Spinall is now one of the top Djs in Nigeria and he is the official DJ to Wande Coal, Beat 97.9 FM Ibadan and the weekly Industry Nite. Just like Dj Xclusive he has featured couple of Nigerian singers in his songs , he is a Dj and a musicians as well.

This young talented man is known by the trade name, “the Cap” or “Unstoppable Dj Spinall” . He has done alot of mix tape titled The Cap getting attention online. This Dj has worked with several Nigerian artistes including M.I Abaga, Burna Boy and Yemi Alade.

5. DJ Big N is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most sought out and respected disc jockeys. As an integral part of Mavin Records, DJ Big N has supported several of the label’s top-billed acts, including supporting Tiwa Savage on her first American tour. He has released several Mavin themed mixtapes, including the “Mavin All Stars” mixtape, the ‘Surulere Mixtape Volume 1’, and the “ENERGY Mixtape”, among others.

DJ Big N who recently obtains his Msc in the UK is currently the Official DJ for VODKA. He is currently enjoying massive airplay for his Song “My Dear” ft. Donjazzy & Kiss Daniel. DJ Big N is Mavin Records Official DJ.

6. DJ Kentalky

His real name is Ifeoluwa Ibrahim Ozimah but famously addressed as DJ Kentalky, is fast rising DJ in Nigeria’s music industry today who has done couples of mix tapes for his fans and he is no doubt the in-house DJ at Naija FM.

He started his hustle in year 20001 when he was part of the MTV Guinness Extra Smooth Train to Abuja and Benin.

His prowess as a Dj has given him fame beyond our expectation. This edge has offer him more opportunity to work with international disc jockey, Mannie.

7. DJ Neptune

He is called Imohiosen Patrick, originally an indigene of Edo State but born and bred in Lagos State. Back in the days, he worked with Ray Power FM as a radio DJ before becoming a freelance DJ and performing at international and national concerts.

He has pocketed several awards and has also been nominated for several awards which includes Best World DJ at the 2008 ‘NEA’ Nigeria Entertainment Awards in New York, International Best DJ at the first “AEA” Africa Entertainment Awards in Malaysia. U.S.A.

He won Best World DJ at the 2009 ‘NEA’ Nigeria Entertainment Awards in D.C, U.S.A, Tush Award Best DJ in Nigeria, 2010.

8. She is probably the most talked about young disc-jockey in the industry, male or female. It is easy to see her as a paragon of beauty but beyond that, she is a master of sounds.

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of the billionaire owner of Forte Oil- Femi Otedola. Her real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. She would have been referred to as the O.B.O of the Deejaying Industry in Nigeria, except that she hardly ever talks about her father’s wealth.

Music is serious business to this young lady. She has amassed a wealth of music related knowledge and training over the years. Her portfolio is nothing short of stellar, some of her performances includes her playing at MTV Africa Music Awards, Tatler & Christie Art’s Ball in London, Financial Times Luxury Summit in Mexico.

More of her achievements includes her receiving the NEA best female DJ award in 2014. She has also released a couple of mixtapes including the highly successful mixtape House Of Cuppy. According to Ebonylife, she is the most accomplished female DJ in Africa.

DJ Cuppy is known for her brilliance with sounds, such brilliance has helped her to create her own sound which she describes as “Neo-Afrobeats.” Neo-Afrobeats is a fusion of Electro house and Afrobeats.

She continues to grow in leaps and bounds in the Nigerian entertainment world, with her performances at events and her venture into musical releases. She is expected to hold the forte for a long time and continue to make a claim for female dominance in the deejaying biz.

9.DJ Consequence

Another DJ you can consider for your Party is DJ Consequence. He is known for his ability to SPIN ALL kind of song and great relationship with Industry Stakeholders. Consequence is recognised for promoting many hit singles in Workplace QUILOX. He give the Nigerian Elite class a taste of th Interesting Music in Nigeria.

Consequence is one of the most influential DJ in Nigeria

10.DJ LAMBO

DJ Lambogini is her stage name but it is often shortened as DJ Lambo. Her real name is Olawanmi Okerayi. She has officially been DJing since 2009.

Her decision to venture into disc-jockeying was borne out of her passion for mixing sounds, which she had nursed since childhood. Interestingly, she taught herself how to Deejay, today she is one of the biggest female disc-jockeys in Africa. Her mixes span across the genre of techno, Afro pop and hip hop.

Since she started DJing, she has recorded successes at different levels. Asides from handling the deck at some of the biggest events in Africa, she is the official DJ to one of Africa’s greatest rappers, M.I. She is signed to his label, Chocolate City. DJ Lambogini has been nominated for Best Female DJ in Africa in the African Global DJ Awards AGDA.

